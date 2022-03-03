Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys 247 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,055 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.63. The stock had a trading volume of 34,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.