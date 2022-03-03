Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $157,000 in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 96,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,909. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.94.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$9.60 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

