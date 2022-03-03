Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 1,411 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,529. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.14 and a twelve month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.