InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($76.48) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s previous close.

IHG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,100 ($81.85) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.45) to GBX 5,700 ($76.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,610 ($75.27) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,662 ($75.97).

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at GBX 5,028 ($67.46) on Thursday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,314 ($57.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,376 ($72.13). The company has a market capitalization of £9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,926.86 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,812.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

