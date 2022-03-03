International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICAGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.17.
OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.
Get Rating)
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Consolidated Airlines Group (ICAGY)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.