International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Outperform

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ICAGY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.09) to GBX 220 ($2.95) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.17.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.