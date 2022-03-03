Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($74.47) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($88.61) price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intertek Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($85.87) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.32).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

LON:ITRK opened at GBX 5,370 ($72.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,383.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,304.68. Intertek Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,724 ($63.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,306 ($84.61).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.