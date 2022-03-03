Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.68

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.68 and last traded at $57.24, with a volume of 1808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.28.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.07.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $211,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 119,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

