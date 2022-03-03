Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,122. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $59.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $800,485.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.