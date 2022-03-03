Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of VBF opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.60. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $81,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.44% of Invesco Bond Fund worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.