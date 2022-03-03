Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

PTH opened at $131.41 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $119.55 and a 1-year high of $175.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.65.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

