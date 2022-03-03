Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWP opened at $81.79 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.97.

