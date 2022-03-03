Invesco Ltd. Acquires 54,761 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,761 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Nordstrom worth $10,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JWN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 673.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

