Invesco Ltd. Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,201 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.75% of Steelcase worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 8.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 132,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 2,638.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 360,184 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 50.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,085,000 after purchasing an additional 137,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,371,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,156,000 after purchasing an additional 265,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.47%. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is presently 527.32%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

