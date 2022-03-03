Invesco Ltd. Has $10.96 Million Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,219 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Griffon worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,035,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Griffon by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,262,000 after buying an additional 298,752 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Griffon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,666,000 after buying an additional 252,144 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Griffon by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Griffon by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 87,306 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky purchased 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NYSE GFF opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Griffon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

