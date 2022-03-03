Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $11,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

