Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 292.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $345.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,592,117. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

