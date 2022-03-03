Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0486 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $11.87 on Thursday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 58,847 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

