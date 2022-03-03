Investors Buy Large Volume of TPI Composites Call Options (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,590 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,062% compared to the average volume of 309 call options.

Shares of TPIC opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,650,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,696,000 after acquiring an additional 704,646 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.21.

About TPI Composites (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.