Investors Purchase High Volume of CTI BioPharma Call Options (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 26,102 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,337% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,817 call options.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 224,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $325.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26. CTI BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.13.
Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
