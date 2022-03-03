IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $11.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.14. The stock had a trading volume of 15,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,424. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $241.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.37. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.40.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,501,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,459,000 after purchasing an additional 70,601 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,312,000 after buying an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

