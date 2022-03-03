IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 54.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 107.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 189,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,119,000 after buying an additional 98,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

IQV stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

