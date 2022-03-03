iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,100 shares, an increase of 170.4% from the January 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 786,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of IUSG opened at $101.57 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,789 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6,837.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 931,644 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 469.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 568,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,209,000 after purchasing an additional 468,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after purchasing an additional 321,887 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.