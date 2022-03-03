iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000.

MXI opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $83.24 and a 12-month high of $99.03.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

