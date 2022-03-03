iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Murphy Capital Management Inc.

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after buying an additional 3,127,687 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,729,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,523,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,005,000 after purchasing an additional 866,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The stock had a trading volume of 839,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,619,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

