iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Position Cut by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA opened at $94.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $106.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.77.

