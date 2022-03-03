iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $439.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $373.26 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $454.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.