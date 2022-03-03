Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Italk were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,301,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Italk by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALK opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. Italk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

TALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.56.

Italk Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

