IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,849. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,696,000 after buying an additional 709,143 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 86,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

