J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SJM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.58.

NYSE:SJM traded up $4.21 on Wednesday, hitting $134.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $112.40 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.13.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

