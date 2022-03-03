Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush cut Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.48.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $85.49 on Monday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average of $94.04.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock worth $255,228. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

