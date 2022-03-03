Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.89.

BATS:JAMF opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

In other news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $466,416.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,734 shares of company stock worth $12,567,376.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Jamf by 106.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Jamf in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

