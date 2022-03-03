Jane Street Group LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,349 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 381,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

