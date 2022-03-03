Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Halliburton worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

NYSE HAL opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Halliburton has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $34.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.04%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock worth $3,295,557 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

