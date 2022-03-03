Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,091,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.08% of CarParts.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CarParts.com by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS opened at $8.47 on Thursday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $445.01 million, a P/E ratio of -47.05 and a beta of 2.58.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About CarParts.com (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

