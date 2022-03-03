Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 678,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,633 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.69% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $20,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,174,000 after acquiring an additional 236,419 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,758,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,100,000 after purchasing an additional 931,606 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,962,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 706.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,024,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,636,000 after purchasing an additional 897,106 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 218,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 79,085 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $27.48 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

