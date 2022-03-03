Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 17,350 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,350 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,176,000 after buying an additional 28,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,801,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird cut ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.09.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $323.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.22 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

