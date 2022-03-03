Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 65,711 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65,711 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.06% of Nucor worth $15,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $138.01 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $139.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.79 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

