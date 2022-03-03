Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 9,970 Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.42% of Manchester United worth $20,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $558.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. Manchester United plc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.49 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

