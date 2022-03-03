Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Strong Earnings

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 15,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 513,411 shares.The stock last traded at $146.66 and had previously closed at $136.63.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day moving average is $134.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.