JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Price Target Raised to €32.50

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($33.71) to €32.50 ($36.52) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of JDE Peet’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €27.60 ($31.01) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.05.
OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $32.86 on Monday. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.
JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.
