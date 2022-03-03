Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Establishment Labs in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.29.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.
Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.
ESTA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.43. The company had a trading volume of 258,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,087. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Establishment Labs has a 52 week low of $46.93 and a 52 week high of $88.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.24 and a beta of 1.17.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 502.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.42 per share, with a total value of $594,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.
