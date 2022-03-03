Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of East Asia in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of East Asia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Bank of East Asia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Bank of East Asia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.