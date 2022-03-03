Jefferies Financial Group Comments on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

HNNMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.