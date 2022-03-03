Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $107.59 on Thursday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

