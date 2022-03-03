Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Quaker Chemical Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quaker Chemical in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $6.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

KWR opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $211.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.48. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $174.14 and a 1 year high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

