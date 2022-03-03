Jefferies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $317.97 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.77 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $316.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.36.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.65.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

