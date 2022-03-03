Jefferies Group LLC Buys New Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 68,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FMR LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,525,000 after purchasing an additional 478,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,224,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE:HBI opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

