Jefferies Group LLC Invests $829,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,505,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,548,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

