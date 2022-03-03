Jefferies Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,340,000 after buying an additional 18,065 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,003,000. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,873 shares of company stock valued at $18,438,407. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $792.59.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $594.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

