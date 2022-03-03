Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 84.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 160,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 175.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.33.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

